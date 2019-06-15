© Rabac Open Air Festival

ROAF involves eleven weeks of entertainment in four main categories: street performance; street music along the promenade; cinema and theatre, and special events. The key here is the alfresco aspect of the whole shebang, and its random yet inclusive nature. Street performance could mean circus entertainers, it could mean people dressed up as cartoon characters. Films are family- and usually English-friendly, with top local live acts opening and closing the festival. At the Sundance Tribute Festival you’ll be able to see some top tribute bands playing the music of popular acts such as Joe Cocker, The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Coldplay, ABBA, Zucchero, Queen and Rolling Stones.