Ray Lee: Chorus

Be spellbound by this monumental creation from British artist Ray Lee. Lee’s utterly unique sound sculptures have earned him international acclaim and spots at festivals across the globe, and in 2012 he won the British Composer of the Year award for sonic art. So what makes his bizarre creations so compelling? Inspired by his what he calls his “childlike fascination with radios, radio waves, magnetism”, they transform urban environments into meditative spaces. Chorus is a prime example. Made up of fourteen huge tripods with rotating arms, each holding a loudspeaker emitting its own noise, it creates an unlikely, other-wordly chorus. It arrives in Rijeka as part of a global tour, having entranced passersby across the globe