Reasons why you need to go sailing in Croatia

A treasury of historical riches, fabulous seafood, wine and world-class music festivals... Croatia’s coastline has plenty to show off. Sailing in Croatia is the best way to see everything it has to offer - and you won't find a classier way to do it than with Croatia Luxury Gulet.

Chartering a gulet is one of the most popular ways to experience a sailing holiday in Croatia. Whether you're sailing with family or friends, there are a huge range of boat options which can accommodate groups of varying sizes and budgets. Want to go all out and have a talented chef cook your every meal, while a local captain expertly plots your course to the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean? No problem. Want to use your own captain's certificate to take charge of a vessel yourself? You can do that too.

Gulets from Croatia Luxury Gulet come with a range of different options such as water skiing equipment, wakeboard, paddle board, jet ski, inflatables and canoes. Common across their fleet is are the highest standards of boat maintenance and cleanliness, and a level of professional service that’s second to none.

By prior arrangement, Croatia Luxury Gulet staff will be aware of what kind of relationship you want (informal and friendly, or formal and professional) and of any special requirements you need. They will help you create a sailing holiday in Croatia that is impossible to forget.

There are loads of different routes that expert locals can guide you around while sailing in Croatia, all tailored to suit you. If nature is high on your list of priorities, your route could take in the island of Drvenik Veli and its famous blue lagoon, where you can swim in the crystal clear waters of the unspoiled Adriatic sea.

Dalmatian islands Lastovo and Mljet are a paradise for nature lovers, each being designated as National Parks, the former boasting an archipelago of smaller islands to explore, the latter has two huge saltwater lakes that will stun you with their beauty. Further north, you can plan a route to one of the smaller fishing towns like Skradin which has easy access to Krka National Park where you can swim beneath cascading waterfalls. Also in this region is the Kornati archipelago, comprised of more than a hundred mostly uninhabited islands and the Telašćica Nature Park.

If you're after a cultural trip, Croatia's three largest coastal cities will not disappoint and are easily within reach of those sailing the Adriatic. Pula, in Istria, has one of the best preserved Roman amphitheatres in the world and is now internationally recognised as a music festival destination. In the centre of Dalmatia, and the starting point for many beginning their sailing holiday, the city of Split boasts the UNESCO World Heritage site that is Diocletian's Palace, a white-walled wonder that remains today as much a part of the thriving, bustling city as it did when it was first built. Even further south, the ancient walled city of Dubrovnik will charm you with its time trodden walkways.

Of course, one of the best things about a holiday on a luxury gulet is that you don't need to choose either or, you can have it all; breakfast in a bustling town like Hvar or Split, lunch with friends or family on board and the peace of swimming and chilling in your own secluded bay in the afternoon. There's a route, a boat and a holiday for everyone when you chose to charter a luxury gulet in Croatia.