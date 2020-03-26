Red School: Dubravka Ugrešić
Spelling book-informed exhibition by noted Croatian writer
Part of the ECC2020 Dopolavoro programme, this exhibition by well-known Croatian writer Dubravka Ugrešić is inspired by a collection of spelling books. At the beginning of the war in Yugoslavia in 1991, Dubravka Ugrešić accidentally ran across a spelling book from 1957. “Suddenly I had two new worlds emerging in front of me: a remote, forgotten world of the spelling book, promising a happy future, and another, real, present world that was brutally denying that future.” This prompted her to begin collecting spelling books which resulted in the production of both an essay published in her book 'The Culture of Lying', and also this series of visual works. The exhibition shows the original alphabet and spelling books collected over the years, mainly from Eastern Europe and Yugoslavia accompanied by images from childhood schooling.
