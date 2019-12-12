Reflections from the Bauhaus

Founded a century ago in the German city of Weimar, the Bauhaus art school developed a programme of creative education that is still followed in colleges today. This exhibition looks at the way in which Bauhaus teachings influenced art schools in Croatia, with particular reference to the courses taught at Zagreb’s Academy of Applied Arts between 1949 and 1955 (when the academy was dissolved and merged with other institutions). Despite its short lifetime, the academy produced a generation of graduates who went on to wield influence over all aspects of Croatian culture. Featured artists include Zlatko Bourek, the painter and animator who was one of the creators of legendary cartoon character Professor Balthazar; Jagoda Buić, famed for her modernist tapestries and textile installations; and Vasko Lipovac, the mercurial all-rounder whose brightly coloured sculptures and installations remain the subject of much popular affection. All in all it’s a touching portrait of Croatia’s first post-war creative generation.