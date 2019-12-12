Reflections from the Bauhaus

Things to do, Exhibitions Galerija Klovićevi Dvori , Upper Town Until Sunday January 12 2020
Ante Jakić igračka TO-TAK 1960-1965
© Filip Beusan

Time Out says

Founded a century ago in the German city of Weimar, the Bauhaus art school developed a programme of creative education that is still followed in colleges today. This exhibition looks at the way in which Bauhaus teachings influenced art schools in Croatia, with particular reference to the courses taught at Zagreb’s Academy of Applied Arts between 1949 and 1955 (when the academy was dissolved and merged with other institutions). Despite its short lifetime, the academy produced a generation of graduates who went on to wield influence over all aspects of Croatian culture. Featured artists include Zlatko Bourek, the painter and animator who was one of the creators of legendary cartoon character Professor Balthazar; Jagoda Buić, famed for her modernist tapestries and textile installations; and Vasko Lipovac, the mercurial all-rounder whose brightly coloured sculptures and installations remain the subject of much popular affection. All in all it’s a touching portrait of Croatia’s first post-war creative generation. 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/535885357241050
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
Address: Jezuitski trg 4
Zagreb
10000
Transport: All trams to main square then funicular

Dates And Times

Similar events