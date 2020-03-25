Riff: Rijeka Film Festival

Inaugural Rijeka Film Festival

The first edition of this new film festival, happening as part of Rijeka 2020 European Capital of Culture. Thematically, this first edition looks at the questions of totalitarianism, power and fear, with a focus on the conflict between the collective and the individual. Films of different kinds and genres will address these issues, with both new and old titles being employed. There will be an accompanying side programme too, with lectures, panels and talks, in which local and foreign guests of different artistic and intellectual backgrounds will take part. Directors, actors, producers and others involved in the making of the films at the festival have been invited to the premiere screenings. The festival takes place at Rijeka's Art Kino Croatia and Palach club.