Rovinj Photo Days

Things to do, Festivals Various Venues in Rovinj , Rovinj Friday May 8 2020 - Sunday May 10 2020
Rovinj Photodays
© Rovinj Photodays

Time Out says

Held every year in the Istrian port of Rovinj, Photo Days has grown to become what is arguably Croatia’s leading festival of photography

Held every year in the Istrian port of Rovinj, Photo Days has grown to become what is arguably Croatia’s leading festival of photography. There will also be an exhibition in the Museum of Arts & Crafts which will offer a reprise of this year’s festival, with the best Croatian and international work on display.

Details
Event website: https://photodays-rovinj.com
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various Venues in Rovinj
Address:
Rovinj

Dates And Times