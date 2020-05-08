Rovinj Photo Days
Time Out says
Held every year in the Istrian port of Rovinj, Photo Days has grown to become what is arguably Croatia’s leading festival of photography
Held every year in the Istrian port of Rovinj, Photo Days has grown to become what is arguably Croatia’s leading festival of photography. There will also be an exhibition in the Museum of Arts & Crafts which will offer a reprise of this year’s festival, with the best Croatian and international work on display.
Details
|Event website:
|https://photodays-rovinj.com
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Rovinj
|Address:
|
Rovinj