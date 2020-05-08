Held every year in the Istrian port of Rovinj, Photo Days has grown to become what is arguably Croatia’s leading festival of photography

Held every year in the Istrian port of Rovinj, Photo Days has grown to become what is arguably Croatia’s leading festival of photography. There will also be an exhibition in the Museum of Arts & Crafts which will offer a reprise of this year’s festival, with the best Croatian and international work on display.