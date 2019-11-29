Salaj family estate Christmas

Things to do Salaj Land , Bjelovar Friday November 29 2019 - Sunday January 12 2020
Popular and extensive display of Christmas lights

The Salaj family estate in Grabovnica, near Čazma, traditionally opens its doors to the public every Christmas for this huge manifestation of lights and Christmas spirit. Over a million lights are used in this magical display, which wends its way around a sizeable portion of the estate's grounds, across bridges, through gardens and under decorated trees. Most of the lights are ornamental but you will find a traditional nativity scene and the true message of Christmas is not lost within the display.

Venue name: Salaj Land
Venue website: salajland.com
Venue phone: +385 91 348 4795
Address: Ante Starčevića 132
Grabovnica
43240

    • Salaj Land 40 kuna, 35 kuna per person for groups, free for accompanied children under 7
