Salaj family estate Christmas

Popular and extensive display of Christmas lights

The Salaj family estate in Grabovnica, near Čazma, traditionally opens its doors to the public every Christmas for this huge manifestation of lights and Christmas spirit. Over a million lights are used in this magical display, which wends its way around a sizeable portion of the estate's grounds, across bridges, through gardens and under decorated trees. Most of the lights are ornamental but you will find a traditional nativity scene and the true message of Christmas is not lost within the display.