Samobor Carnival
Time Out says
Annual carnival in this beautiful town, located just to the west of Zagreb
Now in its 194th edition, Samobor Carnival can claim to be the biggest, best and oldest in Croatia, just after the one in Rijeka. The whole town, along with central Croatia and the rest of the country joins the parade and festival that spawns across town. Apart from tasty sweets on every corner, everything is filled with events ranging from music, pageants, parades and more - for both young and old.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.samobor.hr/fasnik
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Samobor
|Address:
|
Samobor
10430
Dates And Times
-
-
Various Venues in Samobor
free of charge
6:30 pm: Zagreb Drummers will perform before the official opening ceremony as well as during the ceremony. 7:00 pm: Opening of Samobor Carnival. Declaration of a Free Carnival Republic. 7:30 pm: High school Carnival in the organisation of Antun Gustav...
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
-
Various Venues in Samobor
free of charge
10:00 am-5:00 pm: Art Ledina programme. Breakdancing show at the start of each hour and a graffiti workshop at 3 pm on the meadow behind the Town Cinema. 11:00 am: Programme of the masquerade Zagreb ZOO team at Galerija Prica. 1:00 pm: Hula Hoop spinning...
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
-
Various Venues in Samobor
free of charge
10:00 am: Playful children programme in a small hall of Galerija Prica. 10:00 am-5:00 pm: Art Ledina programme. Breakdancing show at the start of each hour and a graffiti workshop at 3 pm on the meadow behind the Town Cinema. 11:00 am: Children Carnival...
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
-
Various Venues in Samobor
free of charge
6:30 pm: Amusement programme at Kralj Tomislav Square. 8:00 pm: Magazin concert at Kralj Tomislav Square.
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge
-
-
Various Venues in Samobor
free of charge
10:00 am-5:00 pm: Art Ledina programme. Breakdancing show at the start of each hour and a graffiti workshop at 3 pm on the meadow behind the Town Cinema. 10:30 am: Children carnival at Kralj Tomislav Square. 11:00 am: Srakotrk (children event) at Kralj...
- Various Venues in Samobor free of charge