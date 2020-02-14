Annual carnival in this beautiful town, located just to the west of Zagreb

Now in its 194th edition, Samobor Carnival can claim to be the biggest, best and oldest in Croatia, just after the one in Rijeka. The whole town, along with central Croatia and the rest of the country joins the parade and festival that spawns across town. Apart from tasty sweets on every corner, everything is filled with events ranging from music, pageants, parades and more - for both young and old.