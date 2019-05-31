Live action role-playing weekend in one of Croatia's prettiest castles

Stara Sušica Castle in Gorski Kotor is of architectural and historical interest to anyone visiting the region. However, to fantasy fans, the mysterious, Hogwarts-esque castle is the perfect location for a LARP (Live Action Role Playing) weekend. LARP collective Terrible Creations and Harry Potter fan association Ministry of Magic Croatia team up to host 'Secret of the School of Magic' using an original script with a storyline and characters inspired by J.K. Rowling, Jim Butcher, Ben Aaronovitch, other writers of the genre and a pinch of Slavic mythology. Choose whether to be a good guy or a bad guy in a story filled with magic, uncertainty and threats that can harm not only Stara Sušica's School of Magic but also the entire wizard world. Drawing a few international participants among the 45 taking part, the entire game is conducted in English. Ticket price includes two overnight stays in the castle, five meals, plus all the props and materials needed for the 14 hour long game (including a wand you can take home). Application forms can be found here and the weekend price is 200 Euros before March 6 and 220 Euros after, until applications close on April 5. Transport to the castle is not included in the ticket price.



by Ivor Kruljac





