Sergej Ćetkovic Concert

Touted as one of music’s greatest romantics and one of the region’s best musicians, Sergej Ćetković will grace Arena Zagreb with a repertoire full of love ballads on February 14. Originally from Montenegro, the singer represented his country at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest and has been delighting audiences across the region since. His Valentine’s Day concert begins at 8pm on February 14, with ticket prices starting at 120 kn.