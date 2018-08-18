Škrip Fair

Evening celebrations of the feast of St Helene the Crusader

Occurring this year on the Saturday following Velika Gospa, the 'Feast of St Helene the Crusader' is again marked in Supetar by a solemn mass at the Župna crkva (Parish church) and a procession through the streets. This year's mass and procession begins at 18.30. From 22.00 there will be a public feast in the streets, accompanied by music. This year, music will come from popular Croatian singer Jasmin Stavros, who has been active since the '70s and is perhaps best known for his "Dao bi sto Amerika" (I Would Give a Hundred Americas) hit and his collaborations with Josipa Lisac, Arsen Dedić and Mišo Kovač.