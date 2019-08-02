Smile bright

Identalia Polyclinic is a leader in cosmetic and reconstructive dental care. It offers dentistry, orthodontics and tooth alignment with the innovative Invisalign system. The fourteen state-of-the art clinics are equipped with cutting-edge technology in-line with top global dentistry standards.

Treatment pricing is pretty transparent and offers savings of up to 70 percent compared to costs in the UK. The clinic can offer free accommodation in comfortable, well-appointed apartments for patients and their companions, to ensure their comfort and safe recovery.

© Identalia

Every mouth is different. The clinic’s specialists take an individual approach to each patient. Treatment plans are tailored, taking oral health, wellbeing and personal preferences into account. A thorough assessment and the latest investigative techniques allow the best treatment solution to be determined for the patient.

Indentalia is the first digital orthodontic clinic in Croatia, harnessing computer technology to improve the quality of dental care. The latest generation CT scanner helps create 3D images, the iTero scanner creates digital dental impressions and advanced software helps precisely monitor each patient’s progress.

Before treatment begins, every patient is given a personalized animation of their procedure and a simulated image of what their smile will look like after treatment, so they can embark on treatment with knowledge and confidence.

© Identalia

The specialist team includes dentists, denturists, surgeons, periodontologists, endodontists, orthodontists anaesthetists and nurses. They are located in the same place and collaborate during the examination, treatment planning, performance of procedures and follow-up care, ensuring a safe, satisfactory and long-lasting outcome.

A bright smile can boost appearance, wellbeing and self-esteem. Braces are no longer just for teenagers. Today it’s possible to transform a smile without having to spend months wearing rain-track braces. The Invisalign System uses aligners that are nearly invisible, to reveal a better, straighter smile in as little as three months.

The specialists can also offer a complex reconstructive procedure, appropriately nicknamed ‘teeth in a day.’ All-on-4 is a dental implant process that replaces a whole arch of missing teeth, for people with multiple gaps or failing teeth. Patients can leave with a full smile and no need for dentures.

© Identalia

The clinic has a digital dental laboratory on-site equipped with a 3D printer and the latest technology for crown design. This specialist facility allows customized prosthetics, crowns, veneers and implants to be quickly and efficiently created for each individual patient.

All the materials used in the clinic come from respected European suppliers and meet all European Union quality standards. They represent the globe's most famous brands including Astra Tech, Nobel, Straumann, Invisalign, Bio Oss and multilayer zircon. The clinic uses implants, widely considered to be the best in the world, offering a lifetime warranty.

Petrovaradinska 1, Zagreb, Croatia. +385 1 55 66 425.