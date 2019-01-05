Snow Queen Trophy

International World Cup slalom events for men and women, on the north slopes of Sljeme just outside Zagreb. From its inception women’s events have been a key part of the programme, so much so that in 2018 the event ranked amongst the highest in that field of the skiing calendar. Things kick off on January 5 at 1pm with women’s slalom, preceding the men’s events which occur on January 6. A big screen and mulled wine bars are set up on Zagreb’s main square, bringing the event to the city centre, with discounted public transport available for ticket holders (more info available from the event website).