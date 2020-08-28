So(u)l & More Festival

First installment of this festival celebrating music and the wider arts

Nipplepeople, Koolade, Techno Vikings, Stephany Stefan, Laseech, Jasmina Makota and Toni Mohorovic, Miss Moon - Andrea Budić (Soul Ting), Goldess - Lucia M. Omrcen (Soul Ting), Innaca - Iskren Jovandic (Music After Dinner) and many more.

The first edition of this 'art experience' festival will see visitors dive into several branches of the arts. With the theme of the festival being 'Reimaging Reality', the interactive event will be filled with workshops which explore perception. The music theme covers genres such as soul, funk, disco, deep house, jazz, afrobeat, synth pop, dancehall, jungle and other flavors of electronic music. Apart from the rich musical lineup of star locals, the festival welcomes young, up and coming artists that are the face of the future. Admire the sculptures, illustrations, murals and more by OBLIK 3, Sidney Mullis, Polite BastART, OjoMagico and many more whose work will be displayed at the beach by HI Hostel Pula, where the festival takes place.