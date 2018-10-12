Sole Fish Days

Month long Istrian celebration of the Sole

The Sole is a high quality white fish which is known locally as the švoj and is highly prized in this particular region. So much so, that each autumn the Istrian cities of Umag, Novigrad, Buje and Brtonigla host a month long celebration of the fish, with this year, as many as nine recognized restaurants and taverns offering specialised menus with Sole at the heart of some dishes. Sole Days has become one of the highlights of autumn in northwestern Istria, with many visitors returning to try three coarse Sole based menus, perfectly partnered with Istrian wine and olive oil.