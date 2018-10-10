The annual Sounded Bodies festival presents works by artists who explore the relationship between sound and movement. This year, the contemporary, international festival occurs over three evenings at the Zagrebački Plesni Centar (ZPC) at Ilica 10 and at HDLU at number 16, in the centre of Trg žrtava fašizma. At ZPC on Wednesday at 8pm, the international premiere of Fear No More, a show one year in the making, for which presenting Hungarian group Bodylotion co-dance held residencies in Romania and Germany to inform their perspective. The performance is described as a ritual celebration preparing us for the challenges of the future and the audience are invited to bring pieces of plastic, paper and glass waste that will serve as props in the show. At HDLU on Thursday at 7pm, Tobaron Waxman, a Canadian/American artist who uses voice, language and recontextualised objects in his performance installations, presents The 71st Face, a site specific performance in which he will sing a cappella in Yiddish, Hebrew and Aramaic, using the acoustics of the HDLU architecture, which was formerly a mosque. At 9pm in ZPC, award winning Pula dancer Roberta Milevoj presents Roberta Again, a show she has curated and choreographed, to which she has assigned a soundtrack partially made from her own field recordings. The final day's performances both take place at ZPC. From 4pm, Martina Zelenika aka MOON presents Receptilium, a hi-tech and interactive audio-visual performance in which the human body and emotions are used to produce audio content. Visitors will have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a visual artwork while listening to audio content that occurs as a result of the creation process. The performance will take about 4 hours, with everything happening in real time. The festival closes with a performance by music collective Kamene Babe (Stone Grannies), who push the boundaries of what could be considered an a cappella ensemble. They creatively explore, sing and play the traditional music of Croatia and the Balkans and their show begins at 8pm.