South on two wheels

Things to do, Sport events Saturday May 2 2020 - Sunday September 27 2020
Cycling in South Istria
© South Istria

A series of cycling events taking place throughout south Istria

A series of cycling events taking place throughout south Istria. Kicking off with an event on Saturday 2 May at Fažana waterfront (the starting point is the car park in front of the Badel building), the series continues with Marčana (Tuesday 12 May), Šišan (town square, Wednesday 13 May), Vodnjan (Park kažuna, Saturday 16 May) before taking a break in the hot summer months and then returning on Sunday 27 September for an event in Šijanska forest.

