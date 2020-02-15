Split Carnival

Mardi Gras in Croatia's second city

Split’s own version of Mardi Gras sees masked balls, street processions and music over the course of ten days. The main parade on the final Saturday transforms the Riva embankment, starting with a children’s carnival, then the procession, before the party goes on late into the night. There's a masked ball with a salsa music soundtrack on Saturday 15 February, more afro-cuban rhythms on the riva on Sunday 16 February and the Love Carnival club event at Central The Club with guest DJ Sonic from Paris on Saturday 22 February.