If the Mediterranean Film Festival marks the start of the summer season, the Split Film Festival comes at the end. SFF is one of the oldest film events in Croatia and is dedicated to more experimental works, with new video art, non-mainstream works by masters of full-length arthouse films. The only criteria is creativity. In previous years some of the most prominent filmmakers have been guests here, such as Jonas Mekas, Béla Tarr and Lars von Trier. All films are sorted by category and shown at independent cinemas around town, including the atmospheric Cinematheque, and all screenings are free of charge.