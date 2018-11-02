Split Format

First annual festival of photography in Split, organisede by the city's 100 year old Fotoklub Split

The first annual photography festival organised by the 100 year old and nationally protected Fotoklub Split. During the festival's 16 days there will be workshops, lectures and several equipment showcases, located at various venues in the city, at which visitors can try some of the newest photography equipment. However, all of the key exhibitions of the festival take place at Fotoklub Split and begin with one by renowned Zagreb photographer Boris Cvjetanović, who has shots from four distinct series on show. A further key exhibition of the festival, entitled CMA Mosor 'The spirit of the mountain, the breath of the mountain', opens at Fotoklub Split on Thursday 15 November and runs until 30 November.