Splitska Fair

Evening celebrations of annual Velika Gospa public holiday

Velika Gospa is one of the most important religious days in Croatia and is an national public holiday. Every year, the 'Feast Of Our Lady' is marked in Supetar by a solemn mass at the Župna crkva (Parish church) and a procession through the streets. This year's mass and procession begins at 18.30. From 21.30 there will be a public feast in the streets, accompanied by music. This year, music will come from Contra, a small, all male choir who perform music in the traditional Dalmatian klapa (acapella) style, and also from the Koperonti band.