Strossmartre: Summer on Stross

Things to do, Festivals Strossmayerovo šetalište , Upper Town Friday May 24 2019 - Friday July 12 2019 Free
Strossmartre: Summer on Stross
© Advent - Ljeto na Strossu

This summer-long series of outdoor events offers an outstandingly varied programme of concerts, art-and-craft stalls and downright unusual happenings (the best mongrel dog show, finest wine-and-soda spritzer competition) in the lovely, leafy setting of the Upper Town’s Strossmayer Promenade. There’s usually a local band playing every night, and a couple of al-fresco bars at the scene make this a great place to hang out on balmy evenings.

Venue name: Strossmayerovo šetalište
Address: Strossmayerovo Šetalište
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/ljetonastrossu
Static map showing venue location
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište
    • Strossmayerovo šetalište