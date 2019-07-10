Tabor's annual international short film festival held within a medieval castle

A delightful festival and competition of shorts films held in the wonderful, medieval Veliki Tabor castle. Though a quite small scale event, such is its standing after almost two decades of occurrences, Tabor Film Festival has positioned itself as Croatia's leading short film event. At this 17th annual edition, the festival has become a truly international affair and besides the main film programmes which form the international and domestic competitions, there are several engaging off programs. This year, these include the best of short films nominated for the European Film Academy Award, Sound & Vision or The Night of the Living Audience. In the evenings, live concerts of rock and jazz music and DJ parties keep attendees entertained. By day, as well as the films, there are workshops, exhibitions, lectures and other activities.