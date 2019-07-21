TAM TAM Music Festival

Things to do, Festivals Various venues in Sućuraj , Sucuraj Sunday July 21 2019 - Sunday July 28 2019
TAM TAM Music Festival
Line up TBA

A wonderful music and art programme marks this multiple-day festival in the smallest town on Hvar island. Compared to a lot of international festivals the price of this event is kept extremely low, within the reach of Croatian youth, and you'll meet some lovely people here as a result, as well as getting to experience the beautiful surroundings, great music, art like graffiti and other activities. Harvo Jay and Porto Morto are among the bands playing this year, with more to be announced.

Sućuraj
21469
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/656305211467277/
    • Various venues in Sućuraj 400 kunas festival ticket
