© TAM TAM Music Festival

Line up TBA

A wonderful music and art programme marks this multiple-day festival in the smallest town on Hvar island. Compared to a lot of international festivals the price of this event is kept extremely low, within the reach of Croatian youth, and you'll meet some lovely people here as a result, as well as getting to experience the beautiful surroundings, great music, art like graffiti and other activities. Harvo Jay and Porto Morto are among the bands playing this year, with more to be announced.