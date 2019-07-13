The 440 birthday of the City of Karlovac

Celebrations for the 440 birthday of the city

Celebrations for the 440 birthday of the city will take place throughout the day at numerous locations, culminating in the traditional ball, which takes place on Josip Jelačić square. Anyone who wishes to dance a waltz in honour of the town may do so, and many do. To mark the special birthday, at least 440 pairs of dancers will take part this time. At 10pm, famous Croatian singer Gibonni hits the stage to entertain with a free concert in the open air.