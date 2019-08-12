The best beaches in Buje and Brtonigla Discover your perfect Buje beach with our essential guide - including the nearest beaches to Brtonigla

Though it feels very much inland, Brtonigla is under ten kilometres from the coast – and the city beach at Karigador, pretty much the first thing you come to as the road forks off to the right from the roundabout. A mix of sand, rocks and concrete boardwalk, it has a beach volleyball net, snorkelling and a couple of outlets dispensing beers and ice creams.

Karigador beach © Almondox

A little further north towards Lovrečica, Kanova sports a recently relandscaped sunbathing area, close to a Blue Flag beach and stairs descending down into clear waters. Near the campsite is a sailing and windsurfing academy for children and adults, with kayaking and SUP paddle as well.

Lovrečica © marinas.com

Lovrečica itself has its own public beach on waterfront Slanik, light on amenities but with a number of eateries dotted close by.