The best beaches in Lošinj

Which of Croatia’s islands should you visit? There are worse decisions to be faced with, but with over a thousand unique options on offer, choosing is no easy feat. But if it’s rejuvenation you’re after, Lošinj has few contenders. ‘The island of vitality’, as it’s come to be known, is blessed with great weather, sweeping landscapes and lustrous vegetation - a combination said to have uncanny healing powers. The two larger towns on the island, Mali Lošinj, and Veli Lošinj, are surrounded by some of Croatia’s most unspoiled beaches, all of which offer clear turquoise water and the chance to spot dolphins leaping in the waves. That leads you to your next head-scratcher: which idyllic beach to choose?

The nicest beaches near Mali Lošinj, with either rocky or pebbly surfaces, are to the west and north of town, in the wooded bays of Čikat and Sunčana Uvala, an area with several resort hotels that can be reached on foot from Mali Lošinj or via special hotel buses. In Veli Lošinj, Timi beach near the old cemetery and Rovenska beach in Rovenska harbour provide pebbly and concrete surfaces, plus snack bars. Follow the coastal path from Rovenska and you pass more secluded rocky beaches. If you continue along this shore for close to three kilometres, however, you’ll reach quiet Javorna, a small but beautiful crescent of pebbles, backed by fragrant woodland.