The best music events at this year's Advent in Karlovac

Rock festival attendees in leather jackets, crop-topped students at gay clubs and ravers savouring the end-of-night anthem, tired arms held aloft; across almost all the former Yugoslavia, people are getting down to Nipplepeople. Croatia’s most enigmatic pop personae, Nipplepeople formed as a duo around a decade ago and have released roughly one single every year since. With each release, they’ve built momentum, captured more imaginations, refined their sound, and revealed much about themselves whilst seemingly revealing absolutely nothing. In videos and at concerts and official engagements they always wear masks, their identities hidden as well as other personal details such as the status of their relationship outside music or indeed their sexualities. Is theirs a post-rave soundtrack for the afterparty, a new take on chart-courting synth duos of the 80s or sublime yet quirky pop in classic outsider traditions? Perhaps it’s all three, but with their greatest song ‘Frka’, best video ‘Nikada’ and a string of sold-out shows coming in the last few years, the Zagreb-based Nipplepeople look like the Croatian pop act most likely to transcend the language barrier and bother outside charts. Part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.