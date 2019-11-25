The best music events at this year's Advent in Karlovac
Karlovac has a brilliant music programme this Christmas.
This year's Advent in Karlovac is the city's biggest yet and one of the programme's best features is its music content, most of which is free and takes place at the Karlovac Music Pavilion. The city has a long reputation for music, being home to the oldest music school in Croatia and many music professionals have studied and performed in the city since it was first founded in 1804. Look out for performances by the current students and faculty as part of this year's Advent, as well as concerts by some of Croatia's biggest stars from the worlds of pop, rock, hip hop and ethno music.
A Christmas Fairytale
The Symphony Orchestra of the Music School Karlovac Music School play a concert offering the most popular songs of the festive period.
Singrlice
Traditional Croatian choral singing from this versatile all-female choir who perform their songs to several different music backdrops including modern, classical and folk. Part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Mia Dimšić
Popular young Croatian singer/songwriter Mia Dimšić has achieved considerable success locally despite being right at the start of her career. She visits as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
The Nutcracker
The world's most popular ballet and a Christmastime favourite, this magical tale comes to life via the efforts of the Symphony Orchestra of Karlovac Music School and accompanying student dancers.
Opća Opasnost
Popular rock band with almost 30 years of their career already behind them, Opća Opasnost hail from Županja, Slavonia and have supported the likes of Whitesnake, Uriah Heep and Bon Jovi in Croatia. They visit as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Edo Maajka
Two decades into his career, Edo Maajka stands as one of the most popular rappers in Croatia. He has released several successful albums and courted not a small amount of controversy to date. He appears as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Gospodari Tambura
A mixture of cover versions, traditional songs and original material from this sextet of tambura players who hail from Donji Desinec, Jastrebarsko, Zagreb County. They appear as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
TBF
Three-decade old group from Split, TBF aka The Beat Fleet combine hip hop, rock and elements of reggae in their popular, laidback music. They appear as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Black and White
Karlovac-based rockers Black and White take centre stage tonight as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Mnogi Drugi
The seven members of popular Zagreb-based alternative rockers Mnogi Drugi appear as headliners on tonight's instalment of the 2019 Advent in Karlovac programme,
Letu Štuke
Sarajevo band who flourished briefly in the late '80s, then reformed in Zagreb 18 years later, becoming a rousing and energetic pop-rock band with a sizeable following throughout ex-YU. They appear as part of the 2019 Advent in Karlovac programme,
Silente
Popular Dubrovnik pop rock band who notably feature violin prominently within their otherwise classic formation of bass, drums, guitars and multiple vocals. They appear as part of the 2019 Advent in Karlovac programme,
Magnusi
Local pop-rock band Magnusi, from just down the road in Duga Resa, take to the stage tonight. They appear as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Fantom slobode - Azra tribute band
This tribute act to Azra, one of the most popular bands to have ever emerged from Croatian capital Zagreb, are well versed in the hits and showmanship of the '80s legends. They visit as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Nipplepeople
Rock festival attendees in leather jackets, crop-topped students at gay clubs and ravers savouring the end-of-night anthem, tired arms held aloft; across almost all the former Yugoslavia, people are getting down to Nipplepeople. Croatia’s most enigmatic pop personae, Nipplepeople formed as a duo around a decade ago and have released roughly one single every year since. With each release, they’ve built momentum, captured more imaginations, refined their sound, and revealed much about themselves whilst seemingly revealing absolutely nothing. In videos and at concerts and official engagements they always wear masks, their identities hidden as well as other personal details such as the status of their relationship outside music or indeed their sexualities. Is theirs a post-rave soundtrack for the afterparty, a new take on chart-courting synth duos of the 80s or sublime yet quirky pop in classic outsider traditions? Perhaps it’s all three, but with their greatest song ‘Frka’, best video ‘Nikada’ and a string of sold-out shows coming in the last few years, the Zagreb-based Nipplepeople look like the Croatian pop act most likely to transcend the language barrier and bother outside charts. Part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Bang Bang
Zagreb-based pop-rock band visit as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Ogenj
Koprivnica-based ethno-punk band Ogenj proved such a lively hit at this year's Living Room Festival in Karlovac that they've been invited back at the earliest opportunity. This appearance is part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Klapa Cambi
Singing the Dalmatian acapella singing style known as klapa, this group have produced some seven albums since first forming in 1996. They appear as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
Rivers Band
Rivers Band aka Riversi can usually be found bringing good cheer and good sounds to the local stages in and around Karlovac. On this occasion, it's their turn to take centre stage at the music pavilion as part of the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.
I.Bee, Minea and Ella
Three female singers echoing the good-times dance sounds of the 90s. They appear as the final live concert at the music pavilion for the Advent in Karlovac 2019 programme.