A traditional and fun weekend for all ages, The Bušari of Đakovo is an annual feast of food, culture and music in this small Slavonian town. On the Saturday daytime, there are gastro delights and sausage grading on Pope John Paul II Street (Korzo), a procession through the town and a children's party. From 5pm to 10pm there's a music programme which features the band Koktelsi with the event resuming on Sunday daytime.