The Bušari of Đakovo

Things to do, Festivals Various venues in Đakovo , Djakovo Saturday February 8 2020 Free
The Bušari of Đakovo
© Đakovački bušari

Time Out says

Annual feast of food, culture and music

A traditional and fun weekend for all ages, The Bušari of Đakovo is an annual feast of food, culture and music in this small Slavonian town. On the Saturday daytime, there are gastro delights and sausage grading on Pope John Paul II Street (Korzo), a procession through the town and a children's party. From 5pm to 10pm there's a music programme which features the band Koktelsi with the event resuming on Sunday daytime.

 

 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/475017539838801
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Đakovo
Address:
Đakovo
31400

Dates And Times