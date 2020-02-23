The Flying Hummingbirds

Stunt cyclists wow the crowds on Hvar island

There are 400 kilometeres of bicycle trails running through the beautiful island of Hvar. This February, the regular racers and hobbyists will be joined by some of Germany's best mountain and stunt bikers. During their stay at Villa Triptih in Vrbovska, the riva (promenade) of this small town will turn into a stage for insane stunts and tricks by these champions of the sport. German junior category champion Oliver Widmann and Elite vice-champion Jonas Friedrich accompanied by Women elite champion Nina Reichenbach and vice-champion Larena Hees will lead the show, with six more names already confirmed and more expected to join.