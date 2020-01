The (In)visible Borders Exhibition

Exhibition highlighting issues of hidden members of society

Part of the preliminary programme of the Borders: Between Order and Chaos exhibition - which is the central event in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral for ECC2020 - and within its Times of Power programme, this exhibition is mainly themed around borders. This exhibition's aim is to raise awareness about the invisible members of society who face barriers excluding them. The problems facing pensioners and the reasons for their non-involvement in everyday life, the social integration of people with blindness and visual impairments and the impact of waste on our planet will all be highlighted. The exhibition also raises the question of our ability to recognise, as a society, the untapped potential and needs of gifted children, and also speaks about the harsh working conditions and the societal perception of workers in creative industries. The exhibition will feature specially-adapted audio guides for people with blindness and a graphical catalogue adapted for the visually impaired persons.