The International Prosciutto Fair

International festival of prosciutto aka pršut

The delicacy of prosciutto (known locally as pršut) is one that is highly prized all over Croatia. Not only do differing Croatian regions compete with each other for the title of champion prosciutto maker, they also rival the Italians in that regard, with many in Croatian claiming not only supremacy of prosciutto but also a claim on being the original producers of the air dried speciality. 2018 sees the 12th International Prosciutto Fair (ISAP) and it will be held in Tinjan, the municipality of Istrian prosciutto. Besides prosciutto producers from Croatia, it will host producers from Italy, Slovenia, Germany, Austria and Spain. Prosciutto fans will have the opportunity to taste more than thirty types of prosciutto and the accepted best accompaniments, wine and cheese, will also be available. The fair also includes an attached music programme with Željko Bebek performing on Saturday 20 and Petar Grašo performing on Sunday 21.



