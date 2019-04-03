The homourous and melody-rich Mozart masterpiece remains one of the most popular operas of all time

A master of emotive music, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is immortalised thanks to his unforgettable melodies and the often extreme power of his many works. He is perhaps less often lauded for his humour, yet The Marriage of Figaro is, without doubt, his funniest (and one of his most famous) operas. Containing several of his best-recognised arias as well as lots of comedy and drama, it remains one of the most popular and frequently performed works within the genre.

The Marriage of Figaro is the first of Mozart's collaborations with Italian writer Lorenzo Da Ponte, with whom he would go on to make the similar smash hits 'Don Giovanni' and 'Così Fan Tutte' and is essentially a follow up to 'The Barber of Seville'. The opera depicts one eventful day of love, lust, power, secrets and manipulation in the lives of the servants and family at the court of Count Almaviva in Seville, Spain.

A co-production between CNT Ivan pl. Zajc Opera in Rijeka, the Piccolo Festival del Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy and Punto Arte of the Netherlands, this version has been directed by Ewa Buchmann and will feature soloists including Anamarija Knego, Robert Kolar, Ivana Srbljan, Dario Berchich and Slavko Sekulić.