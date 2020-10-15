The Moving Image is Alive/ Pokretna slika je živa

Things to do, Exhibitions Rijeka Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art , Rijeka Thursday October 15 2020 - Sunday December 20 2020 Free
Nan Hoover
© Nan Hoover Foundation (Nan Hoover Archive)

A golden opportunity to explore one of the greats of the contemporary arts scene, Moving Picture is devoted to Dutch-American artist Nan Hoover (1931-2008), one of the pioneers of video art, performance art, experimental film and light installations. Works by Hoover will be juxtaposed by those of her contemporaries, revealing how the artist moved and shook others a well as responding to their innovations. Hoover started working in film and video in the Seventies, soon discovering that the graininess and colour distortion of video was full of artistic possibilities. She was also a lighting genius, transforming interiors into magical, narrative spaces with deceptively simple combinations of positioning and colour.

Details
Event website: https://rijeka2020.eu/en/dogadjanja/the-moving-image-is-alive
Venue name: Rijeka Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art
Address: Dolac 1
Rijeka
51000

Dates And Times