The Museum of Broken Relationships

Things to do, Exhibitions Museum of Broken Relationships , Zagreb Until Wednesday September 30 2020
4 out of 5 stars
Museum of Broken Relationships
1/6
© Ana Opalić
Museum of Broken Relationships
2/6
© Ana Opalić
Museum of Broken Relationships
3/6
© Ana Opalić
Museum of Broken Relationships
4/6
© Ana Opalić
Museum of Broken Relationships
5/6
© Museum of Broken Relationships
Museum of Broken Relationships
6/6
© Museum of Broken Relationships

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Documenting the end of personal relationships

Starting as a playfully ironic art installation and subsequently an international touring exhibition, the Museum of Broken Relationships has become one of Zagreb's most unusual and most popular museum attractions since opening in 2010. Housed in one of the Upper Town's finest Baroque mansions, the thematic display takes visitors through a series of different emotions associated with a break-up, illustrated by objects donated by members of the public. An electric toaster donated by a jilted American is accompanied by the laconic comment: ‘When I moved out, and across the country, I took the toaster. That'll show you. How are you going to toast anything now?’ Many exhibits are captioned with the kind of surreal narratives that frequently flow from fraught emotional states. Funny, tragic, fascinating, it was named 'most innovative museum' at the European Museum Awards of 2011.

Details
Event website: https://brokenships.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Museum of Broken Relationships
Address: Sv Ćirila i Metoda 2
Zagreb
10000
Transport: All trams to main square

Dates And Times

Similar events