Review of non-English language literature, focussing this year on Egypt

Kicking off just a few days before the short story festival, the Review of Minor Literatures is another long-standing Zagreb event (organized by cult literary café Booksa) that was recently snapped up by Rijeka. It’s named in ironic recognition of the fact that countries whose literature is little-known on the international stage - due to the paucity of translations - can still produce outstanding writers. This year’s edition will be focusing on authors from Egypt, and presents an unmissable opportunity to explore that country’s extraordinarily rich literary tradition.