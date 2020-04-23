The Sea Is Glowing / Usijano more

Intriguing aspect of the ECC2020 art programme

One of the more intriguing events in Rijeka 2020’s busy art programme is this cluster of exhibitions involving local and international artists, each with something offbeat to say about the Adriatic Sea and its future. If you ever wanted proof that contemporary art is not just a parade of visual delights, but also a laboratory at the forefront of social and technological change, you’ll find it here. The “works” on display include research-based projects and community initiatives as well as more traditional installations and video works. Canadian Bill Vorn brings robots; the Coventry-based trio of Valeria Graziano, Marcell Mars and Tomislav Medak present their research on “pirate care” and the way in which informal communities can help build networks of solidarity; while Nikola Bojić digs up a long-forgotten 1971 report on the environment and breathes new life into its all-embracing picture of the earth’s ecosystem. There will also be an appearance by Jennifer Lyn Morone, the American artist who declared herself a ‘corporation’ in a satirical poke in the eye of mega-capitalism. If you’re interested in shape of things to come in the Anthropocene Age, there may well be a few pointers here.