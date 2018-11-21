The Watershed Year: 1918 in Croatia

An exhibition marking 100 years since the end of the First World War and its implications for Croatia

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, this exhibition looks at the end of the conflict, the subsequent collapse of the Austro-Hungarian empire (of which Croatia has been a part) and the implications this had for Croatia. Following the war, Croatia was absorbed into a new entity named the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, which officially became Yugoslavia in 1929. The exhibition looks at the social and economic results of the war, the optimistic accession into Yugoslavia and the disappointment when the new state failed to live up to expectation. The exhibition uses a large amount of pictures and documentation, showing not only key members of the Austro-Hungarian empire, Serbian royalty and Croatia's leading politicians of the day, but also evidence of the day-to-day lives of people in Croatia living through these years of transition and economic strife.