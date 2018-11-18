If you're after things to do in Croatia in October, there's no shortage of choices. The summer is breathing its last gasps in October, but you might be surprised just how warm and sunny the days can be. At night, you might need to add a layer or two and temperatures can fall substantially after the sun has set. But alfresco eating, drinking and socialising is still very commonplace. Some venues will begin to use their outdoor heating on the terraces and you'll see many locals sat in coats and sometimes scarfes, enjoying the outside. Such spaces hold a completely different atmosphere at this time of year, one that's authentically local, as most tourists have now left. This time of year is also distinct as it is harvest time. Alongside the spectacular burning of crop remnants that follows, come many food and drink festivals celebrating the new produce. There are also several interesting exhibitions showing this month and many music concerts by both visiting international artists and some of the best from the regional scene. Here are twenty brilliant things to in Croatia this month.