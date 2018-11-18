Things to do in Croatia in October
If you're after things to do in Croatia in October, there's no shortage of choices. The summer is breathing its last gasps in October, but you might be surprised just how warm and sunny the days can be. At night, you might need to add a layer or two and temperatures can fall substantially after the sun has set. But alfresco eating, drinking and socialising is still very commonplace. Some venues will begin to use their outdoor heating on the terraces and you'll see many locals sat in coats and sometimes scarfes, enjoying the outside. Such spaces hold a completely different atmosphere at this time of year, one that's authentically local, as most tourists have now left. This time of year is also distinct as it is harvest time. Alongside the spectacular burning of crop remnants that follows, come many food and drink festivals celebrating the new produce. There are also several interesting exhibitions showing this month and many music concerts by both visiting international artists and some of the best from the regional scene. Here are twenty brilliant things to in Croatia this month.
Back to the Past: Copper Age in Northern Croatia
This exhibition portrays all aspects of Eneolithic life, including the production of everyday objects, the ways in which they were decorated, settlement organization, dietary habits, religion and exploitation of materials and burial rites, from cultures that inhabited northern Croatia. During the Eneolithic period, northern Croatia was occupied by a series of significant cultural manifestations, and all of them left an extremely rich collection of archaeological finds. The Archaeological Museum in Zagreb has prepared a multitude of events that will take place during the Exhibition, including guided tours led by the exhibition authors, lectures, workshops and three visiting exhibitions that focus on different aspects of the Copper Age. From September 18, visitors will be able to see an exhibition from the Nova Gradiška Municipal Museum that includes the results of excavations conducted at a site of the Baden culture. From October 17, the museum will host an exhibition of Astral Symbolism from the Vučedol Culture Museum. The Beketinci-Bentež, Eneolithic, Early and Late Medieval settlements exhibition, from the Archaeological Museum Osijek, will open on November 7.Creative and artistic workshops for children and youth between the ages of 10 and 15 will be held on October 20 and November 17 at 11 AM. The attendants will learn about the different techniques of decorating pottery and about how metal was first used and processed. Free guided tours by the exhibition authors will t
Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia
Over 100 images taken during Croatia's War Of Independence are presented in Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia, the first official exhibition at the new Image Of War Photography Museum. The exhibition holds not only the work of professional Croatian, Serb and world-renowned photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak, but also photos donated by the public. Alongside the photographs are the testimonies of those who were caught up in the conflict. The exhibition depicts not only the actual conflict and those who took part, but also the aftermath and the people who existed within that environment. Photographs of disturbed and injured participants in the war stand next to those of the distraught and grieving, plus those of children who make a playground in the scorched earth, destruction and rubble.
The Changing of the Guard
This popular ceremonial parade takes place every Saturday, Sunday and during bank holidays. Croatian soldiers in historical regalia set off from Banski dvori with another regiment departing from Kuševićeva ulica and along Cirilometodska accompanied by a military band. Kicking off at noon with the firing of the Grič cannon from Lotrščak Tower, the ceremony lasts around 10-15 minutes. The event forms a key part of the ‘Zagreb Time Machine’ season of historical recreations.
Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel: A Historic Encounter of Pupil and Teacher
Zagreb's 120 year old Art Pavillion pays tribute to its founder, famed Croatian painter Vlaho Bukovac and Alexandre Cabanel, the important French painter under whom Bukovac studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris.The French teacher played an important role in Bukovac’s art education and this is the first ever exhibition in which pupil and teacher has been shown together. Alexandre Cabanel has never previously been exhibited in Croatia or any surrounding countries. The exhibition holds more than 140 paintings, including many of Bukovac’s best known, loaned from galleries and museums throughout Croatia and neighbouring countries, plus from private collections. The works of Alexandre Cabanel will come to the exhibition from five French museums – Petit Palais, Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, Musée Inguimbertine, Carpentras, Palais de Compiègne Musée et domaine nationaux, Compiègne and from Musée Fabre, Montpellier, which is the Art Pavilion’s partner for the exhibition. The exhibition features an accompanying program which includes professional lectures, documentaries, concerts and other content, held at the Modern Gallery in Zagreb. Visitors who purchase a ticket for the exhibition at the Art Pavilion will also be able to visit the Modern Gallery to view a monumental painting by Bukovac 'Gundulić Imagining Osman' which cannot leave the Modern Gallery.
Istra & Craft Beer Fest
If free-flowing craft beer, street food and some of the biggest names in Croatian rock sounds appealing (and why wouldn't it?) check out the first edition of Istra & Craft Beer Festival, set in the ancient seaside town of Poreč. As the heat of summer recedes, you can spend the afternoon in the tents by the waterside, perusing the stands of independent breweries and sampling all that's on offer. The first day is reserved for beer and food, followed by a fabulous music programme across the festival's last three days. Provocative Rijeka rock band LET 3 bring their fun show to proceedings on the Friday. On Saturday, Istrian band Big Wave perform prior to longstanding Croatian hip-hop act TBF. The final evening on Sunday 7 October sees two headliners perform, with Zagreb's Letu Štuke taking to the stage first, followed by the fortuitously-titled rock legends Hladno Pivo (Cold beer.) All four days are free, although of course you have to pay for your own beers.
Split Film Festival
If the Mediterranean Film Festival marks the start of the summer season, the Split Film Festival comes at the end. SFF is one of the oldest film events in Croatia and is dedicated to more experimental works, with new video art, non-mainstream works by masters of full-length arthouse films. The only criteria is creativity. In previous years some of the most prominent filmmakers have been guests here, such as Jonas Mekas, Béla Tarr and Lars von Trier. All films are sorted by category and shown at independent cinemas around town, including the atmospheric Cinematheque, and all screenings are free of charge.
Restaurant Week
This event sees top drawer restaurants slash their menu prices by half. Some of the country’s best restaurants offer a three course meal plus a glass of wine for 100 kn.
Kestenijada - Chestnut Festival
A traditional festival of chestnuts, harvested at this time of year from all around this region. This family-friendly event manages to attract a remarkable 40, 000 people nover its duration with people of all ages tucking into roasted chestnuts. There's a tourist train ride, trips down the river and trails through the trees, a music programme and an exhibition too.
Truffle Days
Taking place in the village of Livade, just north of the famous hilltop town of Motovun, this festival displays and sells the various specialities that can be constructed from the rare delicacy of white and black truffles including truffle flavoured chips, truffle sauces and truffle oils.
Son Lux
Ryan Lott has been busting out ethereal, melodic alt-hip hop as Son Lux since 2008, collaborating with Sufjan Stevens and These New Puritans, along the way. The moody electronica maverick assembles engaging grooves on his computer with the ear of a modern classical composer and the bounce of a hip-hop producer. Catch him do his thing at The Culture Factory to get in on all the esoteric hype.