Things to do in Zagreb this week
The Zagreb hotlist: our critics round-up the best things to do in Zagreb this week
Discover the hottest happenings in Zagreb from the latest art exhibitions, museum shows, gigs and live concerts to food and drink events, here you'll find the very best Zagreb has to offer over the next several days.

Jo Nesbø
The Nordic noir kingpin visits Zagreb to promote his latest page-turner, a gritty reimagination of Macbeth. Nesbø's spin on Shakespeare is topographically ambiguous: set in the early '70s, it traverses a miserable part-Scandi, part-Scottish hinterland full of bleakness, murder and paranoia. Macbeth is part of the Hogarth Shakespeare project that invites modern novelists to reinterpret Shakespeare and has included contributions by Margaret Atwood, Janette Winterson and Edward St. Aubyn. Jo Nesbø is also appearing at Zadar's Central Library on Thursday, May 10.
Femi Kuti + The Positive Force
Son of the late, great Fela, Afrobeat standard-bearer Femi Kuti rode the world-music wave that swept our shores in the early part of the aughts, collaborating with neosoul singers and Native Tongues rappers. Expect a dancetastic celebration at this Boogaloo show.
EYCH Museum Week
In the name of the European Year of Cultural Heritage, six superb Zagreb museums and galleries are opening their doors for free. See a 4th-century mummy, a World War II sub and swinging '60s Croatia without reaching for your wallet. Find more details on the museums and galleries involved here.
Idris Elba
If you’re a fan of Luther or The Wire, you might recognise a certain DJ spinning the decks at Opera Club this May. That’s right – Idris Elba is coming to Zagreb to perform a live set. The British actor has been stirring up the musical scene for almost a decade under the name Big Driis in addition to his stellar TV and film career.
Emanuel Vidović: Retrospective
Get to know the works of one of Croatia’s most eminent early modernists in the largest retrospective of his work since 1987. On the 150th anniversary of his birth and the 65th anniversary of his death, this exhibition features around 120 of his works, focusing on the artist's transition from early realism to impressionism.
József Rippl-Rónai: The First Master of Hungarian Modern Painting
The Modern Gallery presents a collection of some 80 works from the precursor of Hungarian Modernism, József Rippl-Rónai. After studying under the great Hungarian Realist Mihály Munkácsy in Paris, Rippl-Rónai encountered the works of Parisian Modernists, namely that of Paul Gaugin and the Les Nabis group. This colourful and bold collection of oil paintings and watercolours is a spectacular chance to see the work of the great modernist, whose artworks are scarcely found on such a scale in galleries outside of his native Hungary.
SRC Šalata Sunset Sessions
Zagreb Sunset Session have been throwing golden-hour parties for five years, staging events in museums, fortresses and rooftops across Zagreb. The outdoor party vibe buzzes with lasers, smoke machines and fire-canons – this time, it’s set in the central court of Sports Centre Šalata. To ensure everyone gets to see the sunset, last entry is strictly at 6 pm. Lineup to be confirmed
Yo Le Tengo
After more than three decades together, indie-rock elder statesmen (and woman) Yo La Tengo is still a band that is full of surprises. The group's latest album, There's a Riot Going On, features songs stitched together from old demos, rejected films scores and stream-of-conscious jams, resulting in one of the trio's most varied collection of songs to date, ranging from subdued folks songs to droning instrumentals. Expect a visceral live set packed with unexpected reinterpretations of the band's vast catalog.
Zagreb Cocktail Week
It sounds like a weeklong boozathon culminating in an existential hangover and a furry blue-tongue, but cocktail week is a civilised affair. This inaugural event is a celebration of boozy concoctions appealing as much to connoisseurs of the art as people who like to get sloshed on deliciously high- volume drinks, with a series of workshops, taster sessions and niche events. The event’s highlight is an open-air closing party at Academy of Fine Arts where local bars and mixologists put their signature drinks on show.
Subversive Festival
A globe-spanning festival of features and documentaries with a pronounced political edge and a major meeting point of the international left. Lefty theorists, directors and philosophers chair lively discussions – this year’s visiting speakers include Terry Eagleton, Catarine Príncipe, Branko Milanović and Dr Stathis Kouvelakis. Events are held at Kino Europe, Kino Tuskanac and the Museum of Contemporary Art. Check out their website for the full programme.
The Changing of the Guard
This popular ceremonial parade takes place every Saturday, Sunday and during bank holidays. Croatian soldiers in historical regalia set off from Banski dvori with another regiment departing from Kuševićeva ulica and along Cirilometodska accompanied by a military band. Kicking off at noon with the firing of the Grič cannon from Lotrščak Tower, the ceremony lasts around 10-15 minutes. The event forms a key part of the ‘Zagreb Time Machine’ season of historical recreations.
Catherine the Great: Empress of all Russians
Galerija Klovićevi Dvori presents a rich array of objects and artworks from the Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg - over a thousand items in all. The exhibition is devoted to one of the most powerful women in history, Catherine the Great, who founded the Hermitage in 1764. Featuring magnificent paintings by leading European artists like Peter Paul Reubens, official coronation portraits and items from the jewellery collection, you can also glimpse at the everyday life of the Empress, shown tellingly by jazzed-up quotidianitems like her gleaming gold cutlery set.
The Sixties in Croatia: Myth and Reality
It’s often thought that the cultural and political turbulence of the Sixties was something that happened in London, Paris, Prague or West-Coast USA, leaving other parts of the world to passively watch from the sidelines. What this major exhibition reveals is that countries like Croatia were not on the fringes of a revolution happening somewhere else, they were themselves at the centre of the whirlwind. Then a constituent republic of the communist-ruled Yugoslav federation, Croatia enjoyed an unprecedented economic boom in the 1960s. People had money in their pockets, feeding the kind of consumer industries that employed designers, marketing strategists, advertising executives and stylists – the very people we call “creatives” today. Cracks in communist discipline unleashed increased dissonance in political views and a relaxed attitude to censorship, while relative cultural freedom allowed avant-garde artists to explore any avenues they wanted. Navigating its way through politics, art, pop music and film, the exhibition is a lavish visual treat: examples of magazine layouts, clothing patterns and swanky domestic furniture will provide stacks of inspiration for anyone interested in modern design.
