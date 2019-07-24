Three brilliant cities to visit in Croatia

The beautiful Adriatic city of Šibenik has long been a favoured destination for holidaying locals, but its larger neighbours of Split and Zadar have traditionally grabbed more international attention. Not anymore. Boasting two UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Gothic-Renaissance Cathedral of St James, plus one of the first restaurants in Croatia to be awarded a Michelin star, Šibenik has really come into the limelight over recent years, thanks not least to some of Croatia's best music festivals taking place across the channel in Martinska or futher afield in Tisno. Whether you prefer lounging on beautiful beaches or establishing a base from which to explore, you can do it all from Šibenik. The city's port offers the opportunity to hop to some of Croatia's most beautiful islands, or you can stay on land and admire the waterfalls of Krka National Park. Some of the world's most famous musicians can be caught at St. Michael’s Fortress, with globe-conquering DJs playing at nearby Barbarella's, arguably the best open-air nightclub in Europe. Closer to home, there are brilliant late-night options in Vodice, Primošten and Šibenik itself.

© Amadria Park

The Amadria Park Lifestyle Hotel Jure complements the different facets of Šibenik perfectly. A well-positioned luxury hotel with all modern facilities, it can be used as a bolthole for couples looking for a romantic getaway. The Jure Spa will soothe your aches and pains away with its massage treatments, three saunas (steam, bio and Finnish), relaxarium zone and variety of swimming pools. Nearby at the family-friendly Amadria Park Hotel Sveti Jakov, children can take advantage of an entirely different kind of water activity on site. Located within the complex, the Aquapark Dalmatia is the best of its kind in the region, offering over 15,000 square metres of pools, waterslides and wave machines where children can be let loose safely under the watchful eye of experienced staff.