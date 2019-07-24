Three brilliant cities to visit in Croatia
One of Europe's most exciting tourist destinations, Croatia has so much to offer. So, where exactly should you go?
Consistently judged one of Europe's most exciting tourist destinations, Croatia has so much to offer. From lounging in the sun by pristine seas and cruising around islands to exploring national parks or ancient monuments, in Croatia you can find a holiday to suit any tastes. But, where exactly should you go?
Here are our pick of three cities, each with their own individual appeal. Offering radically different experiences, each allows you to see the very best that Croatia holds in store.
Three hot city destinations to visit in Croatia
Opatija
Croatia's first city of the modern tourist age, Opatija began welcoming European high society around 150 years ago, connected to the heart of the Austro-Hungarian empire by one of Croatia's first railways. The city still exudes the elegance and splendour of those times, its grand architecture, coastal promenades, and gardens immaculately preserved. Here, heads of state and other dignitaries would come to rest and recuperate, taking advantage of its restorative climate.
© Amadria Park
Amadria Park's hotels in Opatija today maintain this traditional offer. They count among their number some of Opatija's most exquisitely designed hotels, placed in the most picturesque of locations. Hotel Milenij's terrace is one of the city's best, the perfect place for breakfast, morning coffee or afternoon tea, its Restaurant Argonauti a fine dining experience famed throughout Croatia. Guests can feel the benefit at the luxurious Hotel Milenij Spa where Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, salt bath, pools and a jacuzzi are available. For an even more restorative experience, the Wellness Oasis offers a variety of pools, plus sauna, Turkish baths, fitness regimes, yoga, solarium and private training
Zagreb
The Croatian capital buzzes with excitement, culture and an all-year-round experience like no other city in Croatia. From breathtaking architecture and history-filled cobbled streets to wonderfully manicured city parks and world-famous film and music festivals, nowhere in the region makes more effort in its appeal. The city's sprawling and impossibly pretty Advent celebrations are regularly voted Europe's best. Even before the first thaw, Zagreb's cool calendar of events begins, taking in the spectacular Festival Of Lights, sports to thrill spectators and participants alike plus food and live shows that seem to perpetually fill every public park and square.
© Amadria Park
The Amadria Park Hotel Capital is the latest addition to Zagreb's limited club of heritage hotels. An art deco masterpiece which once housed the Austrian Wiener Bankverein bank, its location right in the heart of the city means you won't miss any of the excitement. Perfect for a weekend city break, conference and business trip or however long you want to explore the city, you won't feel the stress of the capital after returning to its luxuriously-designed, fully modern interior and plush rooms which hold a minimum of 20 square metres.
Šibenik
The beautiful Adriatic city of Šibenik has long been a favoured destination for holidaying locals, but its larger neighbours of Split and Zadar have traditionally grabbed more international attention. Not anymore. Boasting two UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Gothic-Renaissance Cathedral of St James, plus one of the first restaurants in Croatia to be awarded a Michelin star, Šibenik has really come into the limelight over recent years, thanks not least to some of Croatia's best music festivals taking place across the channel in Martinska or futher afield in Tisno. Whether you prefer lounging on beautiful beaches or establishing a base from which to explore, you can do it all from Šibenik. The city's port offers the opportunity to hop to some of Croatia's most beautiful islands, or you can stay on land and admire the waterfalls of Krka National Park. Some of the world's most famous musicians can be caught at St. Michael’s Fortress, with globe-conquering DJs playing at nearby Barbarella's, arguably the best open-air nightclub in Europe. Closer to home, there are brilliant late-night options in Vodice, Primošten and Šibenik itself.
© Amadria Park
The Amadria Park Lifestyle Hotel Jure complements the different facets of Šibenik perfectly. A well-positioned luxury hotel with all modern facilities, it can be used as a bolthole for couples looking for a romantic getaway. The Jure Spa will soothe your aches and pains away with its massage treatments, three saunas (steam, bio and Finnish), relaxarium zone and variety of swimming pools. Nearby at the family-friendly Amadria Park Hotel Sveti Jakov, children can take advantage of an entirely different kind of water activity on site. Located within the complex, the Aquapark Dalmatia is the best of its kind in the region, offering over 15,000 square metres of pools, waterslides and wave machines where children can be let loose safely under the watchful eye of experienced staff.