Time Out Zagreb spring-summer 2019 out now

At last, the sun is here – and so is your mammoth guide to Zagreb! The city vibrates with life in spring and summer with every kind of outdoor festival you can imagine. Zagreb's calendar is bursting with world-class events, too – like INmusic, a firm favourite for indie rock fans, Animafest film festival and another stellar season at the Croatian National Theatre. When the dog days of summer strike, leave town on a day trip to a national park or hop on a tram to one of Zagreb’s relaxing waterside locations - we'll show you where.

This 208-page guide is brimming with insider's knowledge with reviews of hundreds of restaurants, bars, cafés and the places we love the most - all reviewed independently, of course.

You can buy the magazine at Tisak and iNovine in Croatia or at our distributors in the UK. The free digital edition is also available for download now.

Zagreb's cultural calendar really comes to life in spring and summer. We've compiled a big list of excellent events so you won't miss a thing this season.

Had enough of the city heat? Hankering for a waterside breeze? Believe it or not, Zagreb is full of lakes, rivers and ponds. Alright, it's no Venice, but that doesn't mean you can't find your waterside paradise in Zagreb this summer. We'll show you exactly where.

Who's who in Zagreb? We've compiled a list of the hottest talent around, from artists and writers to chefs and musicians.

Brutalist architecture is having its cultural moment, experiencing a new wave of appreciation. We've picked out ten of our favourite examples of Croatian concrete in Zagreb.

In the theatre section, we speak to the director of HNK about how creative stewardship has turned around the fortunes of the national theatre. We also chat to ballet director supremo Angelin Preljoçaj and select our favourite shows of the season.

What better way to welcome the day than a delicious breakfast? We've explored the city's best offerings - from salmon bagels to gooey croissants - to bring you a definitive list of the tastiest breakfasts in town.

Still hungry? This guide to gableci restaurants should fix that. Cut-price daily lunches are an old tradition in Zagreb - you'll find fantastic regional dishes offered at beyond reasonable prices at these local restaurants. The portion sizes are agreeable, too.

Across the music and nightlife sections, we bring you the best outdoor festivals in Zagreb - plus essential summer sounds, and a run-down of the best clubs and parties once the drowsy summertime kicks in.

Need to get outta town? Escape the chaos of the city on one of these epic day trips. Just an hour or two from Zagreb and you could be crossing the wooden walkways of Plitvice Lakes, eating cream cake in a pretty Habsburg-era town or admiring the fairytale Trakošćan Castle from its perfectly manicured gardens.

Plus: hundreds of reviews of restaurants, bars, shops and hotels. Time Out's team of reviewers visit restaurants throughout the year, always paying for their own meals. This ensures they experience every meal as a regular paying customer and receive no special treatment. Basically, you can trust our critics' opinion.

For all this and much more – street art, essential exhibitions, shopping round-ups, food festivals, craft beer and wine guides, etc – pick up your FREE copy at any of our distribution points in Croatia and the UK or download the PDF version here.