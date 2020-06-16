Top 10 things to do in Jelsa

To the west of Jelsa, Starigrad Plain is a cultural landscape that has been active since the ancient Greek times (the 4th century B.C., to be exact). As you walk through the UNESCO-protected area, feast your eyes on characteristic chora (dry stone wall boundaries), which demonstrate how the Greeks of antiquity once divided their land and practiced agriculture – in particular, grapes and olives. The crops are still organically and traditionally grown in Jelsa to this day.