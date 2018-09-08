Tunalicious Street Food Festival

Tuna-based street food festival revisits Porec as part of the Offshore World Challenge big game fishing tournament

The Tunalicious Festival returns to Poreč, featuring a week long concentration on tuna. This fish is one of the tastiest you can catch in Croatian waters and is frequently landed in huge sizes. During the seven days of the festival, a number of restaurants in Poreč will be offering delicious tuna menus at affordable prices, giving everyone the perfect opportunity to get hooked on tuna.



The festival takes place as part of the Offshore World Challenge tournament, which takes place from Wednesday 12th to Saturday 15th. This year, more than 300 contestants, from eight countries and on 70 boats, will take part in Croatia's biggest, big game fishing competition.



From Thursday 13th to Saturday 15th there will be a large street food festival, with local caterers and stands located by the waterside, on the Riva. Some of these will be offering free tasting bites and others selling imaginative, tuna-based fast food options, allowing visitors to explore new flavors and ways of preparing this popular delicacy.



On the festival's final day, fantastic Belgrade-based band, Sveže Amputirana Ruka Satrijanija, or S.A.R.S. for short, bring their explosive live show to the Summer Stage on the Riva, as part of the event.