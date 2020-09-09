TunIstra - Offshore World Challenge

An international big game fishing competition event with a great gastronomic programme attached

An international big game fishing competition event with a great gastronomic programme attached. Now in its 6th edition this event for ambitious and big-thinking fisherman allows them to fish the deep, crystal clear waters off the Istrian coast for fish like tuna, landing beasts which are simply huge. You don't have to be remotely interested in fishing to enjoy the fun, as along Poreč waterfront, visitors will be able to enjoy a special gastronomic programme attached to the event, offering a multitude of different tuna dishes at the Tunalicious Street Food Festival.