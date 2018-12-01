UNICEF, in conjunction with Zagreb's Museum Of Illusions, take over this city centre landmark

Zagreb's Museum of Illusions takes over the city's famous Grič tunnel for the 2018 edition of the annual UNICEF Museum of Reality. An interactive experience with installations, virtual reality and 'live exhibits', it presents visitors with strikingly different realities faced by children in Croatia and around the world. The presentation will occur in the subterranean, city centre tunnel, as part of the Zagreb-wide Advent celebrations.