Until I Die

Recreation of art installation which used seven litres of the artist's own blood

Award-winning Russian artist Dmitry Morozov aka ::vtol:: collected his own blood over a period of 18 months, using seven litres of this, mildly diluted, in order to generate electricity and operate this sound installation. The last withdrawal of blood was taken from the artist's arm during the debut performance. For this recreation of the exhibition in Zagreb, a substitute liquid is used instead of Dmitry's blood. Morozov is an artist working across several disciplines and also a researcher focused on contemporary art media including sound, robotics and installations. For this visually unnerving installation he says he was motivated by the desire to create a technological hybrid that was an extension of the artist's body and which used his own life force to create electronic sound. This exhibition is jointly curated and brought to Zagreb by KONTEJNER, the provocative Zagreb art collective who curate monthly installations here, as well as holding forward-thinking and audience challenging events across the city.