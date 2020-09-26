Valamar Trail

A cross country running experience countryside near the Istrian east coast

A cross country running experience through the middle of the wild countryside near the Istrian east coast. There are three different races of varying difficulty, making the event suitable for everyone. The first trail is 56.6 km with a 1,810-metre altitude, the second trail is 30.6 km with a 1,000-metre altitude and the third trail, aimed towards non-professionals, is 11.8 km with 390-metre altitude.