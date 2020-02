Valentine’s Day at Hotel Lone

Exquisite enogastronomy coupled with sigh-inducing cobbled streets: Rovinj is arguably the most romantic town in Croatia – and beyond. The town’s designer Hotel Lone is offering a Valentine’s Couple’s Escape package for lovers seeking an upscale amour abode. Starting at 2610 kn per person, the package includes breakfast, a three-course traditional Croatian dinner in the hotel’s ResoLution restaurant and marvellous massages (we’re talking olive oil body scrubs).